Ladakh to host India’s first frozen-lake marathon at Pangong Tso

Srinagar: The world-famous Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, will host the first-ever frozen lake marathon on February 20 at an altitude of roughly 13,862 feet.
“On 20th February Adventure Sports foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Ladakh Tourism Department is going to organise India’s first 21 km long Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon. It would be an attempt to make a Guinness world record for the world’s highest frozen lake marathon,” Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson said.
Deputy commissioner Leh Shrikant Balasaheb Suse said that the purpose of organising this frozen lake marathon is to promote sustainable tourism and create awareness about climate and the environment. He said all arrangements are being implemented to ensure a successful event.
The marathon is the brainchild of the Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL), who have nicknamed it “The Last Run” to highlight a bleak reality: given the precarious state of Himalayan glaciers due to global warming, parts of the lake may be unfit for a race of this kind in the years to come.
President ASFL, Chamb Tsetan said that it will be a once-in-a-lifetime-experience with the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon to be held on February 20.
“Participants will literally run on frozen sheets of ice on the majestic Pangong Lake during the one-day event. He said that the reason it is being referred to as the final run is that Pangong Lake won’t be able to ice in the near future owing to climate change. If we don’t pay close attention to this sight now, it will be uncommon for the following generation.”