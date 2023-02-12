Ladakh to host India’s first frozen-lake marathon at Pangong Tso

Srinagar: The world-famous Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, will host the first-ever frozen lake marathon on February 20 at an altitude of roughly 13,862 feet.

Ladakh will play host to the Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon, according to officials. The 21-kilometre marathon is India’s first of its kind. The marathon, which will occur at a height of 13,862 feet, will be the first of its kind to ever take place in the globe at this altitude.

“On 20th February Adventure Sports foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) in collaboration with Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh and Ladakh Tourism Department is going to organise India’s first 21 km long Pangong Frozen Lake Marathon. It would be an attempt to make a Guinness world record for the world’s highest frozen lake marathon,” Chief Executive Councilor LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson said.