Lahiru Thirimanne announces retirement from international cricket

Colombo (Sri Lanka): Sri Lanka batter Lahiru Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket after a long career.

Thirimanne took to social media on Saturday to announce the end to his 13-year-old journey with cricket.

"Absolute honor to have the opportunity to represent the country. Thanks a lot for the 13 years of amazing memories and well wishes throughout my journey. See you on the other side," he wrote in his Instagram post. The 33-year-old featured in 197 international matches for Sri Lanka and scored 5573 runs with seven hundred and 31 fifties.

"As a player I have given my best, I have tried my best, I have respected the game and I have done my duty honestly and ethically to my motherland," he wrote in his Facebook post on Saturday.

"It was a difficult decision to make, but I cannot mention here the many unexpected reasons that influenced me to take this decision willingly or unwillingly.