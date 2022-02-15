Leave Virat alone: Rohit dismisses concerns around star batter's poor form

Ahead of the T20 series against the West Indies starting Wednesday, media queries were once again focussed on Kohli's batting form and Rohit wasn't pleased.

"I think it starts from you guys," Rohit was curt in his first response.

"If you guys (media) can keep quiet for a while, everything will be alright. If talking from your side stops, everything will be taken care of," he added, in support of his predecessor.

Rohit said Kohli is not under any pressure and will come good soon.