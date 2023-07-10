Leeds win reminds Ben Stokes of famous 2019 triumph

Leeds: England captain Ben Stokes has said that the victory on day four at Headingley brought back memories of the renowned triumph he led in 2019 on the very same ground.

After being 0-2 down in the five-match Ashes series, England made a comeback in the third Test in a blazing fashion in Leeds on Sunday. Harry Brook's fighting 75 led the way for a three-wicket victory at Headingley, the same venue where, four years ago, Stokes’ unbeaten 135 guided England to a Test win for the ages.

“Headingley, day four yet again. It’s some place to play cricket. I don't know what it is about the place but it seems to bring out great,” Stokes told BBC.

Mark Wood, who played his first Test this year, was adjudged Player of the Match for his fiery performance with returns of 5/34 and 2/66. He also made 8-ball 24 and 8-ball 16* with the bat.