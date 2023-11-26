Legend League Cricket matches in Jammu from today

Jammu, Nov 26: Jammu is all set to host a string of four matches of the Legend League Cricket (LLC) Season-2, scheduled to be held at its refurbished M A Stadium from tomorrow.

For a big cricketing event, tight security arrangements have been put in place as the international cricketing stars have already started arriving in the City of Temples. The event has enthused sports lovers, mainly the cricket enthusiasts in Jammu.

International players including Mohd Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayles and Shane Watson will be seen in action.

Inspector General of Police Jammu zone Anand Jain in this connection had held a security review meeting also. Two-tier security has been put in place for the event. Personnel from the Commando wing of JKP too will be part of the security ring, besides the deployment of sharpshooters.

First, in the series of four matches scheduled to be held in Jammu, will be played between Manipal Tigers, being led by Harbhajan Singh and Southern Superstars, led by Aaron Finch tomorrow (November 27) at M A Stadium under floodlight. It will begin at 7 pm.

M A Stadium will host an international match after 30 years. In 1988, it hosted a match between India and New Zealand.

The rest of the three matches will be played on November 29, 30 and December 1 at the same venue between Bhilwara Kings and Southern Superstars; India Capitals and

Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings and Urbanrisers Hyderabad respectively.

To avoid a mess on the roads, the SSP Traffic Jammu city on Saturday issued a detailed advisory also, detailing parking spaces and changes in routes for the convenience of Jammuites as well as guests.