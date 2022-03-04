Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of ‘heart attack’

Srinagar Mar 4: Legendary Australian cricketer and one of the best leg-spinners, Shane Warne has died at age 52 in Thailand, Fox Cricket reported on Saturday.
The report while quoted a statement by Warne’s management early Saturday saying Warne passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement read.
“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” it added.