Legends Cricket League in J&K on Cards: Sarmad Hafeez

Briefing about the venture, Secretary Youth Services and Sports (YSS ), Sarmad Hafeez, said that a meeting of the organising committee and Sports Council team was held in Jammu to work out modalities for conduct of some of the matches of renowned Legends Cricket League in November at Moulana Azad Cricket Stadium, Jammu.

Secretary said that the matches are expected to feature former renowned cricketers like Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Aron Finch, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh besides others.

Divulging further on the details, Sarmad Hafeez informed that following the preliminary discussion the Legends Cricket league team had a tour of the stadium. They assessed the existing facilities at the venue and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements put in place with a suggestion to make certain minor amends, wherever required.