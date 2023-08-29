Leh joins in celebrating National Sports Day with zeal

Leh: The Department of Youth Services & Sports, UT Ladakh organised National Sports Day at Open Astroturf Stadium, Spituk, Leh.

National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and the day is also dedicated to the nation’s sports heroes and champions, honoring their contribution and dedication to bringing laurels to the country.

The event saw the participation of 15 schools, fostering a spirit of competition and sportsmanship in various games such as futsal, Table Tennis, Traditional Archery, Tag of War, Pencaksilat, 4×100-meter mixed relay race, and 200m race for Under-17 both boys and girls. Secretary to Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh/Secretary of Youth Services and Sports Ravinder Kumar witnessed various games being played highlighting his interest and involvement in promoting sports and youth activities in the region.