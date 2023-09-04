Leh Sports Teachers flagged off for Sports Administration & Management Course

While interacting with sports teachers at the UT Secretariat, the Secretary emphasised that sports in schools underscores the holistic benefits that sports can bring to students’ physical, mental, and social development, as well as their overall well-being. Sports can play a vital role in shaping well-rounded individuals and contributing to a positive school environment, he added.

Ravinder urged the teachers to acquire advanced skills for the development of sports infrastructure in Ladakh and demonstrate a sense of commitment to enhancing sports opportunities and facilities in the region. He stated that by learning advanced skills, sports teachers can contribute to the design, construction, and maintenance of modern sports facilities including better-equipped playgrounds, tracks, courts, and sports arenas.