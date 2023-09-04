Leh Sports Teachers flagged off for Sports Administration & Management Course

Leh, Sep 3: Administrative Secretary, Youth Services & Sports, UT Ladakh Ravinder Kumar flagged off the first batch of 74 sports teachers for the Sports Administration and Management Course at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Patiala in Punjab.
While interacting with sports teachers at the UT Secretariat, the Secretary emphasised that sports in schools underscores the holistic benefits that sports can bring to students’ physical, mental, and social development, as well as their overall well-being. Sports can play a vital role in shaping well-rounded individuals and contributing to a positive school environment, he added.
Ravinder urged the teachers to acquire advanced skills for the development of sports infrastructure in Ladakh and demonstrate a sense of commitment to enhancing sports opportunities and facilities in the region. He stated that by learning advanced skills, sports teachers can contribute to the design, construction, and maintenance of modern sports facilities including better-equipped playgrounds, tracks, courts, and sports arenas.
The secretary also highlighted that developing sports infrastructure ensures that students and athletes in Ladakh have access to high-quality facilities, thus ensuring better opportunities to excel. Improved infrastructure can facilitate talent identification and development programs, and access to advanced equipment and facilities can help identify young athletes with potential, and provide them with the resources they need to excel, he added.
The course will be mandatory for all sports teachers. Secretary Ravinder Kumar congratulated and appreciated the first batch of sports teachers and acknowledged their hard work and dedication in serving as a positive reinforcement for nurturing student-athletes and promoting sports within the educational institution. This recognition can have a ripple effect, benefiting both students and the broader community, stated the Secretary.