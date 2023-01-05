Less snowfall plays spoilsport with skiing activities at Gulmarg

Srinagar: Major skiing events this season have been negatively impacted by the lack of snowfall and accumulation at the Gulmarg ski resort, where ski lifts are currently out of commission.

The well-known ski resort is often bustling with skiing activities at this time of year, with ski lifts operating on numerous slopes. On the slopes, hundreds of skiers and tourists can be seen taking in the scenery and the ambience.

The situation is different this year since none of Gulmarg's ski lifts can be used because there hasn't been as much snowfall.

This winter, there hasn't been much snowfall at Gulmarg, with the current accumulation there only being 6 to 7 inches, making it impossible to operate ski lifts. For regular operation, the lifts need at least 1.5 feet of snow.

This winter season Gulmarg received a few inches of snow in November and then another few inches on new year's eve.

The total accumulation has not been enough for the normal start of the ski resort leaving hundreds of winter sports lovers disheartened.