Let ourselves down a little bit with how we bowled: Rohit Sharma

On the first day of the five-day clash, Travis Head (163) and Steve Smith (121) took full advantage of lacklustre Indian bowling to stitch a 285-run partnership and helped take Australia's first innings total to 469, which meant Rohit & Co played catchup throughout the match and eventually lost by 209 runs.

"It was a tough one. We started well by winning the toss and putting them in to bat in those conditions. We bowled pretty well in the first session and then we let ourselves down a little bit with how we bowled."