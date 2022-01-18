Lewandowski wins FIFA best player vote ahead of Messi, Salah

The Bayern Munich forward on Monday overturned the result last month of the Ballon d’Or prize where he placed second behind Messi, who finally led Argentina to a senior title at the 2021 Copa Am rica. Mohamed Salah of Liverpool placed third.

“I am very honoured to win this trophy, Lewandowski said on a video link from Munich. The trophy was presented by club officials during the online ceremony hosted at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Monday.