LG congratulates Umran on IPL debut

Srinagar: LIeutenant Governor (LG) of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has congratulated Umran Malik on Indian Premier League (IPL) debut.

In a tweet, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team. You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead”.

Malik has become fourth J&K cricketer to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) as he made his debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday in Dubai.

Umran who was brought in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as late replacement for T Natarajan is fourth ever cricketer from J&K and second from Jammu city to play in cash rich league.

The Sunrisers squad for Sunday’s game included Umran Malik who is a right arm pacer. It would also be the first time that two players from J&K would be playing together for the same team in the league. Abdul Samad is already an established player in Sunrisers squad.

Before being included in the squad as COVID replacement, the right arm pacer Malik was already part of Sunrisers Hyderabad side as net bowler.

Umran made his debut for J&K senior side last year and has played one List A and one T20 match. Malik’s only T20 game came against Railways in January 2021 where he picked three wickets.

Malik’s Jammu teammate Abdul Samad is star all-rounder of Hyderabad Sunrisers and has been part of the team from last two seasons.

Previously , Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam and Abdul Samad have played in IPL from J&K while Mohammad Mudhasir and Manzoor Pandav were part of teams but didn’t get any matches to play.