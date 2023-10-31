LG felicitates players of CRPF T20 Cricket Cup 2023

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the closing ceremony of CRPF T20 Cricket Cup 2023 and felicitated the winner, runner-up and other outstanding players of the tournament.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated the CRPF Srinagar Sector officials, and all the participating players and teams from Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar.

CRPF has always lived upto its motto of ‘Service & Loyalty' and proven its mettle since inception in 1949 with single vision of 'Nation First'. Its effort to engage youth from Kashmir is creating new environment of peace, prosperity and building moral leadership among young generation, the Lt Governor said.

He called for united efforts to establish a more conducive environment and provide platforms to nurture the budding sporting talents of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sports disciplines.

“The youth of J&K UT is our most precious wealth. The opportunity to compete in different sports will enable them to bring new hope, right skills to excel in life, courage to achieve success in every field and become role models for children,” the Lt Governor said.

The final was played between MLA Gymkhana Club Budgam and Kashmir Tigers Lal Chowk.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor, SMC; Aftab Malik, Chairman, DDC, Srinagar; Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman, DDC Budgam; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Nalin Prabhat, ADG CRPF; senior officers of Civil administration, Police and CRPF, sports lovers and youth in large number were present.