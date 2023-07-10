LG interacts with Indian Wushu team athletes bound for 19th Asian Games

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with Indian Wushu team athletes and their coaches bound for 19th Asian Games, at Raj Bhavan, today.

The Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes and blessings of entire J&K UT to the players, attending training camp at Srinagar.

“I am confident that our contingent will win laurels and make the country proud,” the Lt Governor said.

The Wushu players are attending the National Coaching camp in Srinagar organised by Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports after which they will leave for China on August 5, 2023.