LG Ladakh assures support to Kargil International Marathon 2023

New Delhi, Mar 31: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) has given assurance to support the 6th edition of Kargil International Marathon 2023 organised by Sarhad Pune in association with Ladakh Autonomous, Hill Development Council Kargil, Ladakh Police, and Ladakh District Administration.
As per the statement, the 6th Kargil International Marathon will be organised in Kargil this year on September 17. Today the delegation of Sarhad Pune Sanjay Nahar, Dr Shailesh Pagaria, and Suyog Zende met Lt. Governor Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) at his residence.
The marathon format is 5 km, 10 km, 21 km half marathon, and 42 km full marathon with a total cash prize of Rs. 8 lakh rupees and is authorised by the Athletics Federation of India and the International Federation.
On this occasion, LG Mishra said the Kargil International Marathon would increase the flow of tourism in Kargil and provide employment to local people on a large scale. This marathon is getting tremendous response this year, and more than 5000 runners are going to participate in it, and many famous international runners are included. They also took information about various upcoming activities of the Sarhad Kargil International Marathon, reads the statement.