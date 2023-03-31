LG Ladakh assures support to Kargil International Marathon 2023

As per the statement, the 6th Kargil International Marathon will be organised in Kargil this year on September 17. Today the delegation of Sarhad Pune Sanjay Nahar, Dr Shailesh Pagaria, and Suyog Zende met Lt. Governor Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) at his residence.

The marathon format is 5 km, 10 km, 21 km half marathon, and 42 km full marathon with a total cash prize of Rs. 8 lakh rupees and is authorised by the Athletics Federation of India and the International Federation.