LG Ladakh congratulates Shehnaz Parveen

Srinagar, Apr 1: Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, RK Mathur congratulated National Taekwondo player from SankooKargilShehnazParveen for securing Gold in Group Poomsae at the All India University Championships.
He also congratulated the entire team of the Ladakh Taekwondo Association and wished them the best for all future events.
ShahnazParveen represented MahaHarshiDayanand University Rohtak Haryana in, the under 30 females group Poomsae. She has been training under International Coach AtulPangotra and will be the top contender for Team India for World University Championship.
President Ladakh Taekwondo Association GulzarHussainMunshi congratulated ShahnazParveen and thanked Master AtulPangotra for his special attention to the training Shahnaz.
He also thanked MahaharshiDayanand University Rohtak Haryana for giving a Chance to ShahnazParveen so that she can represent India.
GulzarMunshi requested the University of Ladakh to start Sports Discipline at the university so that Ladakh University can also compete in such events and maximum students from Ladakh can opt for sports as a profession.
General Secretary Ladakh Taekwondo Association Anayat Ali Shotopa Also congratulated ShahnazParveen and termed her a role model for other girls who want to pursue sports as a profession.
Shotopa thanked LG Ladakh RK Mathur for encouraging the young talents of Ladakh with his encouraging words and tweets and assured him that Ladakh Taekwondo Association will strive hard to bring the best players out of the raw talents.