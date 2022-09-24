LG ROLLING TROPHY | Matches begin in Srinagar Zone

Srinagar: The matches of the LG Rolling Trophy cricket tournament started at two venues in the Srinagar district on Saturday.

In Srinagar, 8 Zonal Level Teams have been divided into two pools that will compete for the district title. Two venues have been set up one each at Govt Degree College Bemina and Amar Singh College Srinagar.

On the first day, at Degree College Bemina playground first match was played between Hawal and Eidgah. Batting first Zone Hawal posted a target of 161 runs for Zone Eidgah who could manage to score 108 runs only in reply. Mujtaba Rizvi of Hawal Zone was declared man of the match for scoring a quick fire 31 runs by consuming 18 balls and also took three wickets to help Hawal Zone seal the win.