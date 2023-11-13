Locals aghast as authorities fail to develop Khahipora playground

Kupwara, Nov 13: The residents of Khahipora and adjacent villages Monday showed strong resentment against authorities for failing to complete filling, levelling and required construction work on the playground located at Galganzar area of Rajwar in Handwara Sub-district.

The residents said that three years back authorities approached them to donate land for the construction of the playground, following which they donated 25 kanals of land.

“We were told that this playground would be developed as one of the best in the district but three years have passed the authorities have not completed the filling yet which tells about the callous attitude of concerned authorities,” a local cricketer said.

“Previous year filling of the ground was carried out under MGNREGA but this year, no work has been carried out so far,” he added.

“We happily donated agricultural land without any compensation so that the local players may get a chance to showcase their talent but now authorities seem to be insensitive with regard to developing this piece of land,” a local journalist Butt Farooq said.