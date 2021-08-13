Locals demand construction of playground in Handwara

The residents said that the whole Handwara Sub District consists of 207 villages and Handwara being the headquarter does not have a sophisticated play ground much to the disappointment of youth and players.

They said that at a time when government is stressing much upon developing infrastructure for sports so that the youth may not fall prey to drugs and other anti social activities, government is turning deaf years to their demand.

"I am unable to figure out that on one side government is taking concrete steps in eradicating the drug menace from society by organising different sports events but on the other side our basic demand is not being adhered to," Imran Sidiq a local cricketer told Greater Kashmir.

The residents said that six years ago the then government had approved construction of a sophisticated sports stadium near Bye Pass Handwara following which around 56 Kanals of land was taken from farmers in lieu of compensation.

They said that later Sports Council Department did initiate some construction work but later the new government transferred the proposed sports stadium land to Science and Technology department for construction of a Bio-Tech park.

"We have come across that Science and Technology department has paid that much of amount to Sports Council which was given as compensation to farmers at the time of procurement of land," said a former local cricketer. "We want government should utilise that amount for construction of sports stadium at some other feasible place in Handwara," he added.

"Handwara has produced large number of great players in past and now seeing these young players suffering due to lack of play ground really hurts," said another former player.

He said that players all across Kashmir would come to Handwara to participate in different sports activities but non-availability of ground has changed the scene all together.

The players said that they used to play in Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara's ground but the ground is currently in dilapidated condition and unfit for playing.

The residents including civil society Handwara has appealed LG Manoj Sinha to look into the matter and approve a separate play ground for Handwara.