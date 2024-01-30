Logo, Mascot for Khelo India Winter Games 2024 launched

Jammu, Jan 30: Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd) launched the Logo and Mascot for the Khelo India Winter Games 2024, today.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and extended his best wishes to the players, officials and members of organising committees. The Lt Governor said, Khelo India Winter Games honors sporting excellence, courage and character on the breathtaking snow mountains and it is a great sporting spectacle for J&K UT.