Looking Back: When the arch-rivals clashed for the first time at historic Sharjah

Bukhatir's colleague and former Pakistan cricketer Asif Iqbal was talking to India and Pakistan's new and old players. The $200,000 prize money match was played on April 3, 1981 between Sunil Gavaskar XI and Javed Miandad XI, which can be said to be the first match played at the Sharjah ground.



It was the first match to be played under the banner of the Cricketers' Benefit Fund Series (CBFS) and a 15-member committee was constituted to run it.







Everything was in place till 3 April 1981. Tickets were sold at Indian and Pakistani restaurants, with the cheapest being 25 dirham. Advertisements and posters for the game were all over the place and local newspapers gave coverage to the build-up.



The organisers were initially concerned about whether people would come for the game. According to reports, more than 8,000 visitors from all the Gulf countries had reached Sharjah, while the same numbers could not enter the ground.







Asif Iqbal, while talking to the media after the match, said that before the start "we were really unsure whether people would come, but by the end, we were worried that the scaffolding made for the spectators would be able to hold all the people".