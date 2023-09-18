Lt Governor inaugurates 44th PSPB Inter-Unit Golf Tournament at RSGC

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 44th PSPB Inter-Unit Golf Tournament at Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, today.

The tournament is being organised by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

The Lt Governor welcomed the Golfers to the UT of J&K and asked them to carry the message of new Jammu Kashmir across the country and beyond.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor shared the transformational journey of J&K over the past few years.

Since ages, J&K UT is known as a seat of learning, paradise on earth and home to all spiritual streams. For several decades, J&K and its people had to suffer due to secessionism, terrorism and nepotism. But, those days of despair are gone now. The bright ray of hope has arrived in people’s lives. In many sectors, we are performing better than many states and UTs, he said.