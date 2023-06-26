Sports
MACC Kashmir unveils new jersey
Srinagar, June 26: New Jersey of MACC Kashmir was unveiled on Sunday. A statement said that new jersey of MACC Kashmir sponsored by SHAAN Trading Mart, for the upcoming ANN Cricket league.
“As the new cricket season is at its peak, MACC participated in many tournaments this year also. A good number of MACC players are showing their talent in matches by scoring reasonable totals with the help of 50s and above. Bowlers also performed well by taking wickets hence making chances to win the title.”
Meanwhile, MACC is going to play much awaited ANN cricket league next month July 2023 day night format Pool A.