Made conscious effort to bat at swift pace but loss of wickets changed plan: Kohli

The former skipper said he is relishing the dressing room environment, which is translating into his batting.



"The camaraderie with the boys is amazing. The environment within the team is amazing, so I'm absolutely loving playing at the moment all over again and feeling good the way I'm batting," he said.



Kohli praised Haris Rauf for his brilliant last over but said he is currently at a happy space as far as his batting is concerned.



"He nailed those slower balls and yorkers, with that pace when you execute, it's always difficult to get it away. I'm going to continue - especially batting first - to bat the (same) way, trying to take the game on and stay ahead of the asking rate, understanding the conditions and just bat freely.



"As long as I am in a good space and confident of my batting, I know I can bat in many ways. It's just about getting back into the groove and getting confident with how you're playing and once that happens then the situation dictates how you need to play," he said.

