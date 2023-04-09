Madhu Sharma nominated coach of India Rollball team

Srinagar: Veteran Rollball coach of J&K Madhu Sharma has been nominated as the coach of India’s men’s Rollball team for the World championship.
The 6th Rollball World Cup, 2023 is scheduled to be held in Pune, India from April 21 to 26.
Madhu Sharma who is one of the founders of Rollball in Jammu and Kashmir has trained many International players from Jammu and Kashmir and has represented India in various International tournaments, Rollball Association statement said.
Two players, Khushi Gupta and Ruhi Rajput trained by him are also participating in the 6th Rollball World Cup. He has the unique distinction of participating in all the Rollball World Cup held so far in various capacities.