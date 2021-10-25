Madrid excels as Barcelona struggles, Atlético stutters

Madrid: Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Sevilla are the ones getting things done in the Spanish League.
After the first 10 matches, it's close at the top with six teams within three points of the lead. Madrid is the powerhouse looking the best as defending champion Atlético Madrid stutters because of its unusual defensive problems and Barcelona continues to struggle without Lionel Messi.
Sociedad and Sevilla are the outsiders showing the most potential so far.
Sociedad has 21 points from 10 matches, with Madrid and Sevilla a point behind with a game in hand. Atlético, Real Betis and Osasuna are three points off the lead, while Barcelona is in ninth place, six points behind.
SOLID MADRID
Madrid was the best team before consecutive losses — at Espanyol in the Spanish league and against Sheriff at home in the Champions League — raised doubts. But the team rebounded with a 5-0 rout at Shakhtar Donetsk and a convincing 2-1 win over Barcelona in the league "clásico" at Camp Nou on Sunday.