Magam Sports Stadium comes live with T-20 Cricket Tournament

The local organisers teamed up with J&K Sports Council under the My Youth My Pride vertical of special activities for the Magaam T20 Knockout Cricket Tournament which witnessed the participation of seventy-four teams and as many as 1480 players, compared to sixty-four teams in the last edition which was also a massive hit among the cricketing circles.

The tournament was played in a league cum knockout format. J&K Sports Time was the media partner for the event which played an important role in streaming live matches on social media platforms throughout the tournament.