Magam Sports Stadium comes live with T-20 Cricket Tournament

Srinagar, June 11: One of the major sports events in district Budgam under the umbrella of the 'Jhan Bhaghidari' campaign kept Sports Council’s Magam Stadium on the cusp of some thrilling cricket encounters between teams from many districts of J&K.
The local organisers teamed up with J&K Sports Council under the My Youth My Pride vertical of special activities for the Magaam T20 Knockout Cricket Tournament which witnessed the participation of seventy-four teams and as many as 1480 players, compared to sixty-four teams in the last edition which was also a massive hit among the cricketing circles.
The tournament was played in a league cum knockout format. J&K Sports Time was the media partner for the event which played an important role in streaming live matches on social media platforms throughout the tournament.
Winners of the coveted tournament will earn a cash bounty of rupees one lakh while rupees fifty thousand and twenty thousand will go into the kitty of runner-up and team placed third respectively.
Every match of the tournament attracted a crowd of thousands to the ground and as per the organizer of the events, the cumulative figure of cricket enthusiasts thronging the ground during the event will easily run into lakhs.
The Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull presided over the final match ceremony as the chief guest while Parveez Rasool international cricketer was the special guest, and Managing Directors from Cricket Academy of Pathans Pune and Jaipur units were guests of honour on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion Nuzhat Gull highlighted the importance of collaboration of sports events for team spirit and camaraderie between people from different backgrounds. She also emphasized the importance of promoting gender equality in sports and supporting women in sports. The chief guest congratulated the organizers for the professional approach and urged all participants to continue pursuing their passion for sports and strive for excellence.
The final match of the T-20 tournament was played between Shining Star Pampore Cricket Club and Green Line Cricket Club Srinagar. The match was in progress when a report was being filed.
Meanwhile, the National Wushu coaching camp that commenced at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium Srinagar earlier this month is in full swing. The camp shall conclude in the first week of August. The two-month-long preparatory camp of the Indian Wushu team for the forthcoming 19th Asian Games to be held in China and the 16th World Wushu championship in the USA shall select the best players after putting them through the battery of selection trials even as players are taught the nuances of the game by a group of elite coaches, including National Wushu Coach and Dhronacharya awardee Kuldeep Handoo as well.