Maiden Taekwondo Championship begins at Kishtwar

Kishtwar: International Taekwondo Federation, in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Taekwondo Association, today organized “25th J&K UT level (Sub-Junior/ Cadet) Taekwondo Championship 2022 here at Kishtwar near TRC under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India.

The players/officials from Kashmir Division and Jammu Division are participating in this Championship and will showcase their skills.