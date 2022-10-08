Maiden Taekwondo Championship begins at Kishtwar

Kishtwar: International Taekwondo Federation, in collaboration with Jammu & Kashmir Taekwondo Association, today organized “25th J&K UT level (Sub-Junior/ Cadet) Taekwondo Championship 2022 here at Kishtwar near TRC under the aegis of Taekwondo Federation of India.
The players/officials from Kashmir Division and Jammu Division are participating in this Championship and will showcase their skills.
The chief guest of the Opening Ceremony was Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav.
Speaking on the occasion, he congratulated all the participants/organizers for hosting a championship of world eminence, and he urged the local players to avail the opportunity to showcase their talent.