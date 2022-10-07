‘Make Yoga a routine, to stay fit’

Srinagar, Oct 7: The 3rd UT Level Yogasana Sports Championship organized by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with J&K Yogasana Sports Association in Sher-I-Kashmir Indoor Stadium Srinagar concluded here today.
Players from 15 districts and other institutions of the UT participated in the two-day event which was one of the major yogasana events in recent times in which more than 370 athletes and 50 officials including judges from other districts and the Sports Authority of India participated.
The fun-filled two-day event witnessed a large crowd of spectators comprising people from almost all age groups with a majority of the students turning to the venue in the afternoon
On the final day, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull presided over the function as the chief guest while NuzhatFarooq Sports Officer Kashmir and DrRaqibRasoolParrey Joint Secretary, J&K Yogasana Sports Association were guests of honour on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Sports Council said that more Yoga events are in pipeline and they shall be conducted as per the already notified ‘My Youth My Pride’ calendar in addition to that classes for beginners shall be also held.
Nuzhat Gull said that making yoga a routine will be a great value addition to health and help the fitness level to reach the optimum level for which all of us are striving at present.
The events were held for both boys and girls age groups in the cadet 6-9 years, sub-junior boys 9-16 years, sub-junior girls 9-14 years, junior boys 14-18 years, junior girls 14-18 years, senior boys and girls in 18+ and above.