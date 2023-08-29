Mallinson School lifts TBMS Director’s Cup

Srinagar: TBMS Director’s Cup Basketball Tournament for girls organised by TBMS concluded on August 29.
A statement issued here said that 16 schools participated in the tournament. The Chief Guest for the closing event was Waseem Raja, Additional Secretary, YSS and the Guests of Honour were Insha Bashir and Retired Justice Muzaffar Jan. The tournament was sponsored by Genius Career Consultancy with Media Partner Red FM 93.5.
It said that the Principal TBMS welcomed the guests to the tournament held in honour of Director TBMS, Parwez Samuel Kaul. It was followed by a word of prayer by Academic Advisor, TBMS.
The deciding match of the tournament was played between the Mallinson School and GHSS, Amira Kadal. The Mallinson School lifted the Director’s Cup with a score of 67-31. GHSS, Amira Kadal was awarded the Runners-Up trophy. Maria Haris of MGS was declared the valuable player of the match and Ayesha Riyaz of MGS the most valuable player of the tournament.
The most disciplined team of the tournament was awarded to SRM Welkin School, Sopore whereas TBMS, Tangmarg was declared as the emerging team of the tournament.
The function ended with some words of encouragement from Insha Bashir, the first female wheelchair basketball player in Kashmir and words of wisdom by Director TBMS. The Chief Guest, Waseem Raja commended the school for excelling in sports.
He talked about the evolution of sports in J&K with Insha as the role model. The function ended with a vote of thanks by Mr Aftab Ahmad Shah, Headmaster TBMS, Tangmarg. He thanked the Chief Guest and other dignitaries for gracing the occasion and Genius Career Consultancy for going the extra mile in making the tournament a resounding success.