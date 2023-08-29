Mallinson School lifts TBMS Director’s Cup

Srinagar: TBMS Director’s Cup Basketball Tournament for girls organised by TBMS concluded on August 29.

A statement issued here said that 16 schools participated in the tournament. The Chief Guest for the closing event was Waseem Raja, Additional Secretary, YSS and the Guests of Honour were Insha Bashir and Retired Justice Muzaffar Jan. The tournament was sponsored by Genius Career Consultancy with Media Partner Red FM 93.5.

It said that the Principal TBMS welcomed the guests to the tournament held in honour of Director TBMS, Parwez Samuel Kaul. It was followed by a word of prayer by Academic Advisor, TBMS.