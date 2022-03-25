Mallinson School organises cross country run

Srinagar, Mar 25: After a span of two years, Mallinson School and Kashmir Valley School conducted their annual cross country run for girls.
As per the statement, the run was flagged off by Director Education, DrTassaduqHussain along with Director TBMS, Principal TBMS and members of the Parent Council from the Sheikh-Bagh Campus to the Shankaracharya Top.
The Junior Department students ran up to Zero Bridge, the Middle Department students ran up to Forest Hut and the Senior & Higher Secondary students to the Temple top.
Approximately 2500 girls participated with full zeal and enthusiasm. Excited students were seen in their house uniforms jogging along the bund of the river Jhelum, via Church Lane, past the UNO crossing and up the Shankaracharya hill.
Some students displayed anti-drug banners to create awareness about the drug menace. The students interacted with tourists who seemed equally thrilled to see eager students run up and down the hill.
“We are thankful to the district administration, Education department, Traffic department and the Police Department for facilitating the event,” the statement said.