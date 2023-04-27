Manchester City beat Arsenal to take big step towards Premier League title

London: Manchester City took a massive step toward the Premier League title with a convincing 4-1 win at home against league leaders Arsenal.

The game had been touted as a title decider for weeks and lived up to expectations as Pep Guardiola’s team demonstrated they are the in-form side, closing to within two points of their rivals, with two games in hand, reports Xinhua.

Kevin De Bruyne put Manchester City on track in the seventh minute, with a superb finish following a brilliant assist from Erling Haaland.

John Stones headed the second goal on the brink of halftime after a VAR review for a possible offside, and De Bruyne’s second of the match, after more exceptional work from Haaland in the 54th minute, secured the win.