Manzg  m cricket tournament concludes

A statement said that the final match was played at Manzgam between Sultan Warriors and BCC KB Pora in which BCC KB Pora team emerged as winners.

During the closing ceremony, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal along with DDC Manzgam Jameela Akther felicitated the captain of the winning team with a trophy and cash prize.

Similarly, the captain of the runners-up team was also felicitated with a trophy and cash prize. Players of the series and players of the final match were felicitated with Cash prizes and trophies.