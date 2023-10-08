Manzg  m cricket tournament concludes

Srinagar, Oct 8: In memory of Martyr DySP Hemayun Muzamil Bhat and to pay rich tribute for his supreme sacrifice, a cricket tournament under the banner of ‘Manzgam Cricket Tournament’ was organised by police in Kulgam which concluded today.
A statement said that the final match was played at Manzgam between Sultan Warriors and BCC KB Pora in which BCC KB Pora team emerged as winners.
During the closing ceremony, SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal along with DDC Manzgam Jameela Akther felicitated the captain of the winning team with a trophy and cash prize.
Similarly, the captain of the runners-up team was also felicitated with a trophy and cash prize. Players of the series and players of the final match were felicitated with Cash prizes and trophies.
SSP Kulgam while interacting with players and respectables congratulated the winners/runners-up team and expressed that J&K Police is committed to giving a boost to sports and other youth development activities and channelling youth energy in a positive manner.
He further stated that sports activities are important for personality development, positivity, good health and keeping the individual away from negative forces, the statement said.
SSP Kulgam thanked the players, spectators and the people who witnessed the event and made the event successful.