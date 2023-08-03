Martial Art Competition concludes at DPL Shopian
Srinagar, Aug 3: The Martial Art Competition which was organised by Police in Shopian under the Civic Action Program, concluded today.
A statement said that the event was aimed to encourage participation, teamwork and sportsmanship among the talented male/ female athletes of the region. The closing ceremony of the Martial Art Competition was held at DPL Shopian Stadium where participants from whole district participated to showcase their skills and compete for the coveted trophy.
The events witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, school children, community leaders, and enthusiastic spectators, who came together to support the participating athletes. During the Closing ceremony, the senior police officers highlighted the significance of sports in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and overall personality development. They underscored the role of sports in empowering youth/women, instilling discipline, and nurturing leadership qualities.
While speaking on the occasion, SSP Shopian, Tanushree stressed upon the young and budding players of the district to allow their minds to explore their own thoughts and imagination through the medium of sports. SSP Shopian distributed presents and mementoes among the winning and participating players. Besides, ASP Shopian, DySP Hqrs Shopian, DySP DAR Shopian and other officers were present on the occasion.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Police is organising different sports events, cultural programmes and other co-curricular activities in the valley for the upliftment of sports among the youth.