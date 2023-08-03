Martial Art Competition concludes at DPL Shopian

A statement said that the event was aimed to encourage participation, teamwork and sportsmanship among the talented male/ female athletes of the region. The closing ceremony of the Martial Art Competition was held at DPL Shopian Stadium where participants from whole district participated to showcase their skills and compete for the coveted trophy.

The events witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, school children, community leaders, and enthusiastic spectators, who came together to support the participating athletes. During the Closing ceremony, the senior police officers highlighted the significance of sports in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and overall personality development. They underscored the role of sports in empowering youth/women, instilling discipline, and nurturing leadership qualities.