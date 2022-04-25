Mayor inaugurates Ramadhan Volleyball Cup

Srinagar, Apr 25: Mayor Srinagar JunaidAzimMattu on Monday inaugurated the 3rd Edition of Ramadan Volleyball Cup 2022 at Volleyball Court HassanabadRainawari.
The event was inaugurated in presence of Aga Syed Mohammad Hussaini, SHO RainawariShivamSiddharth, Tariq Rashid Ghani, Haji Ghulam Muhammad Dar and others.
On the occasion Chief guestJunaidAzim appreciated the organisers for organising such events and said it will boost sports for the localities, he assured every possible help for the club in the promotion of sports.
The tournament is being organised in memory of Late Sheikh Tulal Ahmad, Athletic Coach and Founder Member JKHSC. 12 teams are taking part in this tournament and the finals will be played after EidUlFitr.
The tournament is being organised by Hussaini Sports Club.