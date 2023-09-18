MCC Kakapora win Pulwama Cricket League

Srinagar: Pulwama Cricket Leage-2023 concluded today with a colourful closing ceremony after the final match of the tournament was played at Sports Stadium Lelhar.

A statement issued here said that on the occasion, SSP Pulwama Muhammad Yousif was Chief Guest. DySP DAR DPL Pulwama, DySP Kakapora, SHO PS Kakapora, other officers of the district and a huge number of spectators & sports lovers of the district also attended the closing ceremony. The final match of the T20 cricket tournament was played between MCC Kakapora and Blue Cap Lelhar in which MCC Kakapora emerged as winners after defeating Blue Cap Lelhar by 17 runs.

The tournament was played on a knock-out basis in which 16 teams from different areas of Kakapora-belt participated with great enthusiasm, passion and valour.