Meet players behind J&K’s historic Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph

Srinagar: By qualifying for the knockout round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day event for the first time ever this year, the J&K senior men’s cricket team made history.

Although J&K’s victory in the prestigious tournament was a team effort, the four players stand out for their outstanding play throughout the competition.

J&K finished second in its group on the points standings after winning five of its final six games. Their lone defeat came at the hands of unbeaten table-toppers Punjab. The impressive campaign came to an end when J&K overcame Kerala in the pre-quarterfinal but fell to Assam in the quarterfinal.

It is especially noteworthy that J&K achieved this success without its two biggest international stars, Umran Malik and Parvez Rasool. Additionally, J&K played its most recent games without Abdul Samad and Sharukh Dar.

While every member of the team made a small contribution here and there, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria, Henan Malik, and Abid Mushtaq stand out for their consistent play throughout the competition.