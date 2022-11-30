Meet powerlifter Fardeem Hussain, who aspires to win international competitions for J&K

Fardeem, who won the Mr Jammu and Kashmir title in the powerlifting category, is getting ready for the biggest event of his life: the international powerlifting championship. Ever since he first became interested in this sport, Fardeem has been dreaming of and training for this event.

Pursuing Bachelor’s In Business Administration at Gandhi Memorial College, Fardeem is sure that he will become the first powerlifter from Kashmir to win the gold medal in international competitions given his performance in national and local competitions.