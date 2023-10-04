Meet the Champions | KU felicitates meritorious athletes

“I am happy to see the number of girls representing the university in various categories at national and regional levels. They are the real ambassadors to motivate others to take active part in sports and co-curricular activities,” she said, adding that this is a testament to the varsity’s commitment to fostering excellence not only in academics but also in the realm of sports.

Prof Khan stressed to encash the creativity and talent of the youth, especially girls, and to encourage them to participate in a myriad of cocurricular activities being offered by the university.

“We need to organise winter sports here and also encourage students to participate in competitions and championships outside Jammu and Kashmir to get a broader perspective of the sports world,” she reiterated.