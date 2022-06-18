Mega event planned at Sports Stadium Doda on International Yoga Day 2022

Doda, June 18: Deputy Commissioner DodaVikas Sharma today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements and discuss the activities to be held to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga being observed on June 21.
It was decided that the main event would be organized at Sports Stadium Doda. The arrangements for a mega Yoga session at Sports Stadium Doda were discussed in detail and the DC called for inter-departmental coordination. He stressed on ensuring mass participation to make the event a grand success.
The department of AYUSH was directed to depute instructors for holding Yoga sessions from Sub-Division to Panchayat level, besides in the educational institutions, while the officers from Sports department, Health department, Army, Education department, GMC NYK were asked to ensure participation of their staff, trainees and students in the mega event.
The Health department was asked to place a well equipped and fully staffed ambulance at the venue. Police were asked to deploy personnel at the main venue. The mating shall be provided by the Army 10RR, District Police, District Youth Services and Sports department, EO MC Doda, Ayush department, and CMO Doda.
It was also reported that the Yoga exercises and events shall also be held at all the Subdivisions of the District. Besides, instructions have been issued to the ICDS, Education and RDD for conducting Yoga sessions in AnganwadiCentres, in Schools and at Panchayats level.