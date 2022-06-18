Mega event planned at Sports Stadium Doda on International Yoga Day 2022

It was decided that the main event would be organized at Sports Stadium Doda. The arrangements for a mega Yoga session at Sports Stadium Doda were discussed in detail and the DC called for inter-departmental coordination. He stressed on ensuring mass participation to make the event a grand success.

The department of AYUSH was directed to depute instructors for holding Yoga sessions from Sub-Division to Panchayat level, besides in the educational institutions, while the officers from Sports department, Health department, Army, Education department, GMC NYK were asked to ensure participation of their staff, trainees and students in the mega event.