Men in Blue sweat it out at nets ahead of Pakistan clash

The last time the two sides met in the T20 World Cup in October last year, Pakistan had thrashed India by 10 wickets. With scores to settle on Sunday, the Men in Blue looked determined and upbeat when the hit the nets ahead of the big match here on Friday.

All eyes were on ViratKohli, who is going through prolonged lean patch given the lofty standards he had set for himself. The former India captain spent a long time in the nets, hitting big shots against the spinners and occasionally struggling against the quicker bowlers, led by Bhubaneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh.