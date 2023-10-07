Men’s ODI WC: Resurgent India face Australia challenge in quest to start campaign on a high

Chennai, Oct 7: The Wallajah Road, one of the main link roads in Chennai, has been buzzing with activity for the last few days. While the traffic increased due to vehicles heading towards the Marina Beach and adjoining areas, the intensity inside MA Chidambaram Stadium is similarly rising in anticipation for India’s opening match of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup against Australia on Sunday.
In what has been cool evenings in the city, opposite of its hot and humid nature, the stadium’s walls inside and outside have come alive due to the dedicated and diligent efforts of the artisans. They were being given finishing touches by the artists while hectic activity in and around the venue took centrestage to get every work done before the India and Australia blockbuster face-off begins from Sunday afternoon.
Chennai has been a witness to memorable clashes between the two teams across formats, like the one-run win by Australia over India in 1987 World Cup and the tied Test in 1986. Come Sunday, the traditional cricket venue is all set to add another chapter to its book around India-Australia meet-ups.
India is a two-time World Cup winner, having won the trophy in 1983 and 2011. Sunday’s clash will re-start their quest of ending the decade-long global trophy drought. On the other hand, Australia have won the World Cup five times – in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. They are also the only side to win three successive ODI World Cup titles and have the knack of being at their best in mega events.
Apart from the trend of host nations winning World Cups in the last three editions, the recent form also is in India’s favour. An Asia Cup triumph in Sri Lanka, followed by beating Australia 2-1 at home last month means Rohit Sharma & Co enter the competition as the top-ranked ODI team and with optimism to do what MS Dhoni-led side did in their 2011 World Cup winning run.