Men’s ODI WC: Resurgent India face Australia challenge in quest to start campaign on a high

In what has been cool evenings in the city, opposite of its hot and humid nature, the stadium’s walls inside and outside have come alive due to the dedicated and diligent efforts of the artisans. They were being given finishing touches by the artists while hectic activity in and around the venue took centrestage to get every work done before the India and Australia blockbuster face-off begins from Sunday afternoon.

Chennai has been a witness to memorable clashes between the two teams across formats, like the one-run win by Australia over India in 1987 World Cup and the tied Test in 1986. Come Sunday, the traditional cricket venue is all set to add another chapter to its book around India-Australia meet-ups.