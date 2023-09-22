Men’s ODI World Cup | Nortje, Magala ruled out of South Africa squad

Their replacements in the 15-player World Cup squad are all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seam bowler Lizaad Williams. Nortje, 29, experienced lower back spasms during the second ODI against Australia earlier this month, where he bowled only five overs before going off the field.

CSA added Nortje underwent specialist assessments and scans, which have suspected low back (lumbar) stress fracture and will be under the care of a specialist team on the next steps in his recovery.