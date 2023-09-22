Men’s ODI World Cup | Nortje, Magala ruled out of South Africa squad

Johannesburg, Sep 21: Fast-bowlers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of South Africa squad for the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India due to injuries, said Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday.
Their replacements in the 15-player World Cup squad are all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seam bowler Lizaad Williams. Nortje, 29, experienced lower back spasms during the second ODI against Australia earlier this month, where he bowled only five overs before going off the field.
CSA added Nortje underwent specialist assessments and scans, which have suspected low back (lumbar) stress fracture and will be under the care of a specialist team on the next steps in his recovery.
Regarding Magala, CSA said he was given every opportunity for a full recovery and participation. “Ultimately it was decided that the risk associated with his inclusion in the squad outweighed his obvious value to the team,” it added.
Nortje had missed 2019 ODI World Cup in England due to a fractured right thumb. It comes as a huge blow to South Africa as Nortje has substantial experience of playing in India through his stints with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), apart from previous trips with the Proteas.