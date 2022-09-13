Men's T20 World Cup: India head for Mission Australia with no surprises full-strength squad

But Hooda will be in competition with 'keeping duo of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant over the middle-order slots, considering the top four of Rohit, Rahul, Virat and Suryakumar with Pandya as all-rounder.



Karthik made the first big step towards fulfilling his dream of winning the T20 World Cup by getting the nod for the squad on the back of his superlative finishing skills in IPL 2022 and in T20Is for India, a story which speaks volumes about power of persistence.



Pant, on the other hand, has made the cut despite not many impressive performances in the format, with him having the benefit of being the only left-handed batter in the side apart from all-rounder Axar Patel, a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, whose impactful batting, accurate left-arm spin bowling and fantastic fielding will be missed badly.



Axar is also a part of India's spin troika alongside leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Picking Ashwin meant that there was no space of Ravi Bishnoi in the main squad, who's slotted in the reserves.



Injury concerns to Bumrah and Harshal meant Shami is also in the reserves despite not having played a single T20I since last year's World Cup.



With him having played little international cricket this year, Shami along with Chahar find themselves in India's squad for T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa with Arshdeep, Bhuvneshwar and Pandya rotated around these two series for conditioning work at NCA.



Shreyas Iyer's inclusion as a batting stand-by also raises eyebrows, especially with his short-ball issues and Australia pitches full of pace and bounce with bowlers tending to hit the deck hard.



It's even more surprising as Sanju Samson, who had been backed by Rohit to be advantageous in Australian conditions ahead of first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow this year, is nowhere near the reserves.