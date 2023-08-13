‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ | J&K Sports Council celebrates Tiranga Day with fervour

While thanking her team for turning out in large numbers, Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said that she is grateful and pleased to see all the trainees and staff members so enthusiastic about the Tiranga rally. “We are proud Indians celebrating the 77th Independence Day of our motherland and we have to be proud enough to show our support and solidarity on such occasions” she added.

The Secretary Sports Council said that the Tiranga rally symbolizes the unity and diversity of our great nation. It is a powerful reminder that we are all bound together by the colours of our national flag, and that it is our collective responsibility to uphold the values it represents. She also said, “We should all come together, as one, and march with unwavering pride and patriotism, as we celebrate the spirit of our glorious Tricolor.”