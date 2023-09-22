Messi, Alba leave Inter Miami on injury alert

Left-back Alba was substituted in the 34th minute of the match at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale before Messi limped off three minutes later, reports Xinhua.

“They trained normally, and we felt like they were ready to play. I don't believe it's anything new or anything worse than what they have. It's fatigue. I don't think it's a muscular injury," Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino said after the game.