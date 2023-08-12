Messi continues goal-scoring streak for Inter Miami

Florida, Aug 12: World Cup-winning Argentina striker Lionel Messi continued his hot streak with Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, scoring in his side’s 4-0 win against Charlotte in their Leagues Cup match on Friday.
This goal is Messi’s eighth goal in five matches for Inter Miami. He has scored in every match for Inter Miami & is yet to lose one with the American club.
The club acknowledged Messi’s goal in a tweet.
“Messi does it again 5 games straight 8 goals Campana to Messi for our fourth #MIAvCLT | 4-0,” tweeted Inter Miami. https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1690189387567337474. With this goal, Messi has reached the top of goal-scorers in the Leagues Cup, with a total of eight goals. He has edged past Minnesota United FC forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, with who he was tied at seven goals.