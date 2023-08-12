Messi continues goal-scoring streak for Inter Miami

The club acknowledged Messi’s goal in a tweet.

“Messi does it again 5 games straight 8 goals Campana to Messi for our fourth #MIAvCLT | 4-0,” tweeted Inter Miami. https://twitter.com/InterMiamiCF/status/1690189387567337474. With this goal, Messi has reached the top of goal-scorers in the Leagues Cup, with a total of eight goals. He has edged past Minnesota United FC forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane, with who he was tied at seven goals.