Messi lands in France to join Paris Saint-Germain

Hundreds of fans have been waiting at the airport since Monday as the 34-year-old Argentine had been linked with the Paris-based club right after his shock departure from Barcelona was announced.

Messi, wearing a T-shirt which wrote "ici c'est Paris (this is Paris)", waved to the fans when walking out of the airport.

PSG released a video later in the afternoon on its official website which heavily implied that the signing is completed. A news conference will take place in the auditorium of the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 11:00 am, Xinhua reports.

According to the French newspaper L'Equipe, Messi has agreed to a two-year deal with the option of a third year with PSG.

Messi is the latest of the big-name arrivals at PSG on a free transfer this summer after coach Mauricio Pochettino's side snapped up Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after he left Real Madrid. Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also joined from Liverpool.