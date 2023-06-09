Milestone man Rahane rescues India, earns praise from netizens

Rahane, who played his last Test against South Africa at Cape Town in January 2022, struck a half-century to rescue India from a precarious 151/5 at the end of the second day’s play in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval here.

The 25-year-old from Maharashtra, who was batting on 29 overnight, completed his half-century off 92 deliveries and went on to share a vital partnership of 109 runs for the seventh wicket with all-rounder Shardul Thakur